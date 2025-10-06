Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after purchasing an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.37.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $543.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

