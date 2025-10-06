Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,039 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 139,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $48.11 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.