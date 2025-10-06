Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,516,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.33 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

