Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,350.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

