Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3%

CBRE opened at $156.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

