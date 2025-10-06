Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 45,922 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

