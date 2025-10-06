Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,004 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWY stock opened at $274.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $276.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.