First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the sale, the director owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.