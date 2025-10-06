The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.