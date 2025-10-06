Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

