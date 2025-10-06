Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $325.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

