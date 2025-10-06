Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 74,209 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.2% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTI opened at $329.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

