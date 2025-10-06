KPP Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 3,747,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,404,000 after buying an additional 1,883,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,733,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,760,000 after buying an additional 1,619,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $119,136,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

