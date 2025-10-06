Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.15 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
