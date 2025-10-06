KPP Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.