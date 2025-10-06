KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

