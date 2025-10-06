KPP Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE PH opened at $763.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $747.47 and a 200-day moving average of $682.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.44.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
