PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $499,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $208.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

