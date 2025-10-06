Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,292,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,815,000 after acquiring an additional 708,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

