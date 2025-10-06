1,000 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Bought by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NYSE CCJ opened at $84.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

