Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 120 Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 6,927.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 177.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $570.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.80.

Shares of RACE opened at $500.91 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

