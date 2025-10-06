Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $201,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.