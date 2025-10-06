Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $163.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $222.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

