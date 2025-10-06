Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Lowered by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $153.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

