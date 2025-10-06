Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 814,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

