Fenimore Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $118,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after acquiring an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,240 shares of company stock worth $12,737,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $241.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.89 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

