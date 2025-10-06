Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.6% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.2% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.4% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $840.46 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $734.60 and its 200-day moving average is $765.44.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

