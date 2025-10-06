Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – October 5th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Quantum Computing, and AltC Acquisition are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, positioning them between large-cap and small-cap firms. Investors often view mid-caps as offering a balance of growth potential—higher than that of large-caps—and relative stability—lower volatility than small-caps. As a result, they’re commonly used to diversify a portfolio with moderate risk and return characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Quantum Computing (QUBT)
AltC Acquisition (ALCC)
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
