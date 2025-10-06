Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $309.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.96. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $310.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

