The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

