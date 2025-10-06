Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VBR opened at $211.15 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

