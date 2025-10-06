Petros Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Petros Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2,782.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,960,000 after purchasing an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 464,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,056,000 after purchasing an additional 359,389 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.