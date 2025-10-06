Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,024 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 40.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,777,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.24. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.