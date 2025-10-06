Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,141 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

