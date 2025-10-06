SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3,703.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,899 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SoFi Technologies worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,525.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,075,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 109,571.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $279,602.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,522.60. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

