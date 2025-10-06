Petros Family Wealth LLC Purchases 315 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $306,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Progressive by 87.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $246.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.63.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

