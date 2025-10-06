Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Wabtec $WAB

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Wabtec comprises 4.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Wabtec worth $56,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $200.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

