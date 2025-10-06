Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $3.58 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 821,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,821,000 after acquiring an additional 431,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,654,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

AVDE opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

