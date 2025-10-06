Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 78.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-On by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 367.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $347.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $284.38 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.