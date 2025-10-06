iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

