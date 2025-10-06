Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,154,365 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 298,148.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 19.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $6,488,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $778.74 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $782.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $813.94.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.65.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

