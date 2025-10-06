Highland Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.15%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.