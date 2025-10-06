Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Price Target at $114.63

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.6250.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,561 shares of company stock worth $11,735,689. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $9,805,000. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $92.74 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

