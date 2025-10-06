DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 237,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEVS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DevvStream in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised DevvStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DevvStream Trading Down 4.8%

DevvStream Company Profile

NASDAQ:DEVS opened at $2.37 on Monday. DevvStream has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

DevvStream Holdings Inc is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

