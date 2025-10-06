Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.9%

Chubb stock opened at $283.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.06. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.