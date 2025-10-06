iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $694.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 191,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,096,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

