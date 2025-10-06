FedEx Corporation $FDX Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28,080.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of FedEx worth $850,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FedEx by 60.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FDX opened at $244.14 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.