Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Freightos Stock Down 5.2%

Freightos stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 78.58%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Freightos has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Freightos in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on CRGO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freightos in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Freightos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freightos during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.