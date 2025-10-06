Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBIZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-Commerce ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the first quarter worth $634,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

