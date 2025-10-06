Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,264,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,125 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of F opened at $12.66 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

